Last Chance to Catch the 2007 Original SWAT World Challenge!

Name: The Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge

Sponsored by: The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. A.L.S. Technologies

Dates: VERSUS Network - TV AIRDATES Sunday JULY 1, 3:00pm (EST) Friday JULY 6, 5:30pm (EST)

Filmed at: Camp Robinson, Little Rock, AR, U.S.A.

Background: The Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge (OSWC) began in 2004 as an invitation-only

S.W.A.T. competition encompassing all of North America and attracting teams from around the world. The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. is the title sponsor of this prestigious event, headquartered at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, AR. The competitionhas hosted teams from Germany, Taiwan, Jordan, Canada, and all over the United States. It is the only televised S.W.A.T. competition in the world. The competitive events test the fitness, organization, skills and teamwork of S.W.A.T. teams through a series of stressful scenarios. All competitors must be sworn police officers with powers of arrest in their home jurisdictions. The courses of fire selected for the OSWC incorporate common S.W.A.T. skills.

Four characteristics make the OSWC different from other S.W.A.T. competitions: all are performed in full tactical gear, all events are live fire, teams compete on head-to-head courses and officers are given only one round for each target.