Law Officer Reports Outstanding Advertiser and Reader Response

Advertisers respond to innovative publication’s editorial, readership

San Diego … Elsevier Public Safety today announced that advertisers in Law Officer Magazine are obtaining record-setting reader response (requests for information), evidence that its strong circulation and editorial direction has created an extremely active and involved readership.

Law Officer is geared specifically to middle managers, trainers and professional law enforcement officers, with the aim of reaching more than any other publication in the industry.

Law Officer’s mission - “to provide the best in tactics, technology and training for the law enforcement professional” - is supported by its unique editorial focus and influential readership. Each issue provides the people who initiate purchasing decisions with timely and actionable information that helps officers and departments be more productive, stay safe and better protect their communities.

Readers Respond to Advertising

Readers are responding to advertisements - requesting advertiser information - in record numbers, proving that the ads and the editorial are on target and fulfilling the informational needs of the readers.

AdDirect, a proactive lead-generation program, has generated a 400% increase in leads for advertisers. “AdDirect is an innovative product for generating qualified advertising leads which has received an overwhelming reader response. No publication has ever had this kind of response,” said Judi Leidiger, Advertising Sales Director for Elsevier Public Safety.

“I’m AMAZED by the number of leads that I received from Law Officer! Keep up the good work!” stated the Marketing Supervisor for Quartermaster Inc.

Advertisers Support New Publication

As more companies place advertising in the magazine, comments continue to come in regarding the quality of the publication.

“I’m very happy with my decision to advertise with Law Officer Magazine. The quality of content and balance between articles and ad placements is evident by the rapid growth in readership. It’s hard to believe the publication is so new,” stated the Director of Marketing for Blauer Manufacturing.

“Advertisers are reaping the benefits of an involved readership,” stated Marshall Spevak, Associate Publisher/Advertising Director. “Law Officer offers the editorial and product information needed by law enforcement professionals and the readers are responding to the information as they read each issue.”

Strong Circulation Profile

The active readership is again demonstrated by the publication’s fast-growing circulation. More than 80% of readers personally requested a subscription to Law Officer, most within less than a year of its introduction to the market. The first BPA audit for Law Officer was just completed - only eight months after its launch. The demographic data provided by subscribers show that close to 70% are involved in purchasing activities for their organization, and 50% are supervisors or middle management. The data also show that subscribers are spread out across the U.S., giving the magazine coverage in all geographical areas.

More information on Law Officer can be found at wwww.lawofficermagazine.com and at www.police1.com.

Companies with Law Officer advertising inquiries may contact Marshall Spevak, Associate Publisher/Advertising Director, at (800) 582-2202 or Marshall.Spevak@lawofficermagazine.com . The media kit and other advertising information may be found at www.lawofficermagazine.com.

Companies with Police1 advertising inquiries may contact Kurt Kelley, Vice President Sales, at (415) 962-8311 or kurt.kelley@praetoriangroup.com.

Elsevier Public Safety, located in San Diego, Calif., is an imprint of Elsevier, and its products and services include JEMS (Journal of Emergency Medical Services), FireRescue Magazine, Wildland Firefighter, Law Officer, EMS Today Conference and Exposition, FireRescue Conference and Exposition, www.JEMS.com and other products.

Elsevier is a world-leading publisher of scientific, technical and medical information products and services. Working in partnership with the global science and health communities, the company publishes more than 1,800 journals and 2,200 new books per year.

Elsevier (www.elsevier.com) is a global company headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and has offices worldwide. The company is part of Reed Elsevier Group plc (www.reedelsevier.com), a world-leading publisher and information provider. Operating in the science and medical, legal, education and business-to-business sectors, Reed Elsevier provides high-quality and flexible information solutions to users, with increasing emphasis on the Internet as a means of delivery. Reed Elsevier’s ticker symbols are REN (Euronext Amsterdam), REL (London Stock Exchange), RUK and ENL (New York Stock Exchange).