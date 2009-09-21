Maintain NIST traceability with the Wahl Heat Spy® Portable Calibration Black Body

Asheville, NC – Wahl Instruments, Inc. is proud to announce the Wahl® Heat Spy Portable Calibration Black Body, an ambient temperature black body used for single point calibration verification and checking of Thermal Imaging Cameras and Point Infrared Thermometers. With an accuracy of 3°F (.2°C) over the entire range, it is the most reliable way to confirm the accuracy of your instruments in house and in the field.

Housed in a watertight IP67 carrying case, the Portable Calibration Black Body is lightweight, portable, and easy to use. Simply turn on, point and compare readings, 365 days a year if you wish. The result will confirm that your unit is within tolerance at ambient, and you can calculate the correction for zero error if needed. It provides all of your InfraRed instruments the traceability needed to maintain your quality control system, and avoids returning thermal imaging cameras and infrared thermometers for recalibration. Just return your Calibration Black Body once a year to maintain your NIST traceability at a very low cost. This also allows you to keep the camera in your possession, and not miss a job due to processing time to recalibrate thermometers.

The Wahl Portable Calibration Black Body is shipped standard with NIST Traceable Certificate of Calibration, and carries a two-year warranty on parts and labor. It includes a user replaceable battery with a 3 year operational life.

For additional information please contact us at sales@palmerwahl.com or call 1-800-421-2853, fax 828-658-0728. Write to Palmer Wahl, 234 Old Weaverville Road, Asheville, NC 28804.

About Palmer Wahl:

Palmer Instruments, started as America’s first thermometer company in Cincinnati, OH in 1836. Since that time, Palmer has steadily evolved through product development geared exclusively towards industrial process measurement, test and calibration. Wahl Instruments, founded in Culver City, CA in 1953, manufactured precision temperature instruments for industry, and developed the first portable digital platinum-RTD contact thermometer system. Since then, Wahl has introduced many technical innovations in precision portable temperature instruments. Together Palmer Wahl, with over 173 years of continuous product innovation, offers the finest selection of Industrial Instrumentation products in the world, and is uniquely qualified to provide application/technical support, installation, calibration services and product selection from an extensive line of the finest instrumentation products. For more information, visit www.palmerwahl.com.