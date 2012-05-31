National Law Enforcement Museum and Target to Host ‘Witness to History: Sirhan Sirhan and the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy’

Washington, DC — On the night of June 5, 1968, presidential candidate Robert Kennedy was making his way through the crowded Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on his way to the ballroom to declare victory in the California Democratic primary when he was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan.

To commemorate the 44th anniversary of Robert Kennedy’s death, the National Law Enforcement Museum will team up with Target® to present the next event in the Witness to History speaker’s series, Sirhan Sirhan and the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. The panel will feature both retired Los Angeles (CA) Police Officer, Arthur Placencia, who arrested Sirhan Sirhan, and award-winning author and journalist, Evan Thomas, who wrote Robert Kennedy: His Life. Placencia and Thomas will discuss this tragic event and its effect on the nation’s history, including the extension of Secret Service protection to presidential candidates.

Panelists: Arthur Placencia, (Ret.)

Police Officer

Los Angeles (CA) Police Department Evan Thomas

Author & Journalist

Robert Kennedy: His Life (2000)

What: National Law Enforcement Museum Speaker’s Series

Witness to History: Sirhan Sirhan and the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy When: Tuesday, June 5, 2012, 6 – 8 pm

Reception begins at 6:00 pm

Program begins at 6:30 pm Where: Hotel Monaco – Athens Ballroom

700 F Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Public access to this exclusive event is limited to space available and responses will be confirmed on a first come, first served basis.

