New public Records Data Accessible in Appriss’ JusticeXchange®

Louisville, Ky. - Law enforcement agencies now have even more opportunities to expand their investigations in JusticeXchange by accessing new public records data. Appriss today announced an addition to the secure, integrated justice solution, to include such data sources as vehicle registrations, marriages/divorces, possible relatives to persons of interest, and more.

“By combining these data sources in JusticeXchange, we are able to provide law enforcement with the most powerful investigative tool on the market,” said Paul Colangelo, Appriss president. “Our strategy is simple, help agencies reduce costs and provide them with comprehensive information in one convenient and easy to use location driven by our customers’ needs.”

JusticeXchange links law enforcement to thousands of agencies across the country and includes nearly 70 million booking records, more than 12.6 million photos. In addition, it provides users access to real-time features for monitoring of events, link analysis, photo line-ups and more.

It also includes secure access to other information sources that an agency wants to share with their other law enforcement organizations.

JusticeXchange was launched in 2002.

About Appriss

Appriss keeps communities safe and informed by using innovative technology to provide a suite of products that: inform crime victims of an offender’s status (VINE); help police catch criminals (JusticeXchange); improve traffic safety and make crash reports available online (BuyCrash); and prevent the illegal sale of pseudoephedrine to help reduce the number of meth labs (NPLEx).

Appriss also provides smartphone apps for sheriffs’ offices to help them communicate more effectively with their communities. The app is provided at no cost to sheriffs who offer VINE.

For more information visit www.appriss.com.