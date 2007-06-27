Online College Scholarship Programs for Law Enforcement Spouses

BIRMINGHAM, AL—Andrew Jackson University (AJU), an accredited university whose courses are accessible online, announced that it is offering partial scholarships to spouses of sworn law enforcement personnel. Wives and husbands of serving law enforcement personnel qualify for the scholarships, which provide for a 25% reduction in the school’s already low tuition rates. The University created a special website with more information at http://www.aju.edu/lawenforcementspouses.

“Law enforcement officers nationwide have the opportunity to receive an AJU Rubenstein Scholarship. In our meetings with them we are constantly being asked if their spouses are eligible also. We’ve created this new scholarship in response to this unmet need. Many of the wives and husbands of those serving in law enforcement welcome the chance to improve their own career prospects by attaining advanced formal education,” says Joseph Schmoke, Andrew Jackson University’s chief executive officer and an associate member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. “But because of costs and rigid class attendance requirements, too many of these spouses never have the chance to earn a degree or even take classes that would help them succeed,” Schmoke added.

The university’s director of education, Dr. Larry Flegle, agrees with Mr. Schmoke. “We have the ideal environment for those who wish to gain academic credentials, even those with children,” comments Dr. Flegle. “For example, we have an MBA student with three children, two of them less than three years old, studying online whenever she finds the chance. This student wants to run her own business and feels that our MBA with a concentration in entrepreneurship is the best way to prepare. And of course we agree,” states Flegle.

Andrew Jackson University is located in Birmingham, Alabama, but has students all across the globe thanks to online technology. Associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees are offered in criminal justice, public administration, business and communication. The school also has a series of certificate programs, many of which are ideal for stay at home spouses. All courses are available online 24/7 and classes are self-paced, meaning that the student chooses when to study based on their own schedule.

Founded in 1994, Andrew Jackson University www.aju.edu is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Distance Education and Training Council, which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as an authorized accrediting agency. The University has two specialized schools, the Brian Tracy College of Business and Entrepreneurship www.btc.aju.edu , and the Jeffrey D. Rubenstein College of Criminal Justice and Public Safety www.jrc.aju.edu . Information on the Law Enforcement Spouse Scholarships can be obtained by calling 800-429-9300, ext. 1, or e-mailing spouse.scholarships@aju.edu . Students may also qualify for college credit based on training and life experience.