PoliceOne to Host First-Ever Member Event in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, announced its first ever Member Appreciation Event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, which is free for all Police1 members, will coincide with a special Calibre Press Street Survival Seminar, held over the two days immediately following the Police1 event.

The special Police1 event will provide members with an opportunity to network with the Police1 Team, fellow members, and Calibre Press instructors, including Dave Smith, aka “J.D. Buck Savage”. The hosted reception, which will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, presentations, and free giveaways, will be held at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, December 7, from 6 – 9pm.

Attendees will enjoy a free, interactive training session with leading tactical command expert Dave Grossi, followed by a special comedy performance by law enforcement comedian Mike Peterson.

“Community is fundamental to the law enforcement profession, and we felt that – with more than 300,000 Police1 members – it was the perfect time to bring them together and show our appreciation for their contributions to the site,” said Alex Ford, CEO for Police1. “We are excited to meet many of our members in person and better understand how we can continue to evolve to meet their needs.”

At the event, Police1 will also be unveiling the Police1 Academy, the newest addition to the Police1 family of websites. With more than 30 years of training experience and 300,000 law enforcement officers trained, Police1 and Calibre Press have partnered up to deliver departments access to more than 300 high definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts. Attendees will get an exclusive sneak-preview of the Police1 Academy website.

Event Details:

Tuesday, Dec. 7th. 6-9pm

Where: Gold Coast Hotel and Casino

4000 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

To RSVP for the event, visit: http://www.police1.com/Event_RSVP/

To register for the Street Survival Seminar immediately following the event, visit: http://www.calibrepress.com/training/events/1971169-Las-Vegas-Nevada-December-08-2010/

About Police1.com

With more than 300,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

For information on advertising with Police1, visit www.police1.com/police-market-advertising.