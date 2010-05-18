PoliceOne Wins WPA’s 2010 Maggie Award for Best Web Column

SAN FRANCISCO — Police1.com, a leading online resource for the law enforcement community, announced it has taken home the award for Best Web Column at the Western Publishing Association’s 2010 Maggie Awards. Held in Los Angeles each year, the Maggie Awards honor the best print publications and websites in the Western United States.

The Best Web Column category recognizes general excellence across a series of columns by a single contributor. Police1 beat out a field that included top websites such as Truthdig and Reason.

Police1 received the award for Surviving the Streets, written by Lt. Jim Glennon, a veteran of the Lombard, Ill. Police Department and currently the lead instructor for the Calibre Press Street Survival Seminar. His monthly column provides honest and straightforward leadership and ethics advice to law enforcement professionals.

“This award is a testament to the quality of content we’ve produced and delivered to our audience for 10 years now,” said Alex Ford, CEO for Praetorian Group. “Of course, the majority of the credit of this award goes to, Jim Glennon, whose insightful opinions and advice help law enforcement stay better informed and safer on the job.”

Police1 received two nominations for the 2010 awards, also receiving recognition in the Best Web Publication/Trade category, which was ultimately won by its sister site, FireRescue1.com. The total matched PoliceOne’s two nominations from the 2009 awards.

PoliceOne’s parent company, the Praetorian Group, received five nominations for the 2010 Maggie Awards, ranking the company among one of the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards, and adding to Praetorian’s total of 16 nominations over the past 3 years.

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years. The WPA presents more than a thousand Maggie Award nominations each year to publications across the Western United States.

About Police1.com

With more than 300,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the active law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

For information on advertising with Police1, visit www.police1.com/police-market-advertising.



About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 1.5 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com, as well as online video communities www.BLUtube.com, www.FlashoverTV.com, and www.ParamedicTV.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on The Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.