PoliceOne.com Named 2013 EDDIE Award Finalist in Three Categories

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, today announced that it has been named a finalist in three categories for the 2013 EDDIE and OZZIE Awards, the largest awards program for the media publishing industry. The annual awards, which recognize the very best in editorial and design, are presented by FOLIO , the leading publication serving the entire magazine and online media industry.

This year, the FOLIO team and a panel of over 300 judges narrowed down the more than 2,300 entries received to a list of finalists in both print and online categories. Police1 was nominated in the following categories, alongside publishing industry leaders such as Computerworld, SourceMedia and InformationWeek:

Best Online Column (B-to-B): Police1.com, 10-8: Life on the Line by Charles Remsberg

Best Online Community (B-to-B): Police1.com

Best Use of Social Media (Facebook): Police1.com

With more than 2 million unique visitors per month and over 400,000 registered law enforcement members, Police1 has become the leading online news and information resource for law enforcement officers and trainers. In 2013, Police1 strengthened its status as the leader in social media for law enforcement, growing its Facebook community to more than 350,000 fans and increasing Twitter followers to more than 19,000.

“We are honored to be recognized for these awards by FOLIO, a publication we’ve always considered to be the definitive resource on modern media trends and best practices,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “I am proud of the hard work our editorial team continuously puts forth into covering public safety’s most pressing issues, engaging with our users and delivering great content day after day.”

In 2010, PoliceOne’s sister site, FireRescue1.com, received a bronze EDDIE Award for Best B-to-B Website.

Winners of the EDDIE & OZZIE Awards will be announced during an awards breakfast on December 5, 2013 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. The complete list of finalists can be found here.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 3 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.

About Police1.com

With more than 400,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

About FOLIO

The Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is presented by Folio:, the leading publication serving the entire magazine media industry. The FOLIO: family of products also includes the monthly FOLIO: magazine, weekly eNewsletters, FOLIO: Webinars, MediaNext Show, The MediaMashup Conference, The Eddie & Ozzie Awards and The FOLIO: 100. For more information, visit www.foliomag.com.