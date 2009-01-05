PoliceOneTV Announces the Availability of Premium Law Enforcement Content on Adobe Media Player

San Francisco – January 6th, 2009 – PoliceOneTV (www.PoliceOneTV.com), an online resource providing original law enforcement-related video, today announced the availability of its popular video series and segments on Adobe® Media Player, a cross-platform Adobe AIR application that lets viewers discover and interact with their favorite content. Beginning in January 2009, viewers will be able to access PoliceOneTV’s entire library of original law enforcement programs, including the popular “Will to Win” and “Fitness with Di Naso” series, directly from Adobe Media Player.

PoliceOneTV, the original video component of leading law enforcement Web site Police1.com, joins several other major content providers and creators also distributing their content through the Adobe Media Player, a lightweight application that offers new features for both viewers and content owners. The player allows viewers to watch content online or download and view videos offline, all with full-screen playback. Adobe Media Player also offers a powerful subscription feature, which will enable viewers to subscribe to their favorite PoliceOneTV series and then automatically receive new episodes as they become available.

“The collaboration between PoliceOneTV and Adobe enables us to present our original content to both domestic and international law enforcement professionals through a simple video interface and content platform that many of them are already using,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1.com. “This alliance demonstrates that Police1 is the clear leader in providing online and offline video solutions that help law enforcement operate more efficiently, effectively and safely.”

“The compelling, mission-critical content provided by PoliceOneTV is a great addition to the Adobe Media Player catalog and an important resource for officers everywhere,” said Desiree Motamedi, senior product marketing manager for Adobe Media Player at Adobe. “Adobe Media Player also is a convenient option for officers, who can queue up and download PoliceOneTV content, track and download new episodes automatically, and manage their personal video library.”

PoliceOneTV, which launched in March 2008, has created more than 100 pieces of exclusive content featuring internationally recognized law enforcement experts such as Dave Smith, Betsy Brantner-Smith and James Di Naso. PoliceOneTV features videos from three main categories: P1TV Original, consisting of hard-hitting stories and interviews; Training, covering all aspects of law enforcement training, including health and fitness; and Products, featuring product reviews and demonstrations to assist officers in the product evaluation and procurement process.

PoliceOneTV premieres three new segments - one from each main category - each Monday night at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. A full schedule of upcoming segments and premiere dates can be found in the “Coming Soon” section. In addition, a searchable video archive allows officers to quickly find specific segments or content related to general subjects.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement Web site with more than 245,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 120,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies.

Police1 also owns and operates Calibre Press, producers of the Street Survival® Seminar and publishers of the Street Survival Newsline, and BLUtube.com, the first online video community for law enforcement.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than one million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com as well as www.BLUtube.com, www.FlashoverTV.com, and www.ParamedicTV.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.