Praetorian Group Named Among the List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000

Praetorian Group Ranks No. 1,929 on the 2010 Inc. 5000 with a Three-Year Sales Growth of 140%

SAN FRANCISCO - The Praetorian Group, the leading online media company in the public safety market, announced it has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing companies of 2010. Praetorian Group came in at number 1,929 on the list for the fourth annual Inc. 5000, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies across all industries.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2006 to 2009, and must be privately held, for profit, and independent. Prominent brands featured on this year’s list include music website Pandora, convenience store chain 7-Eleven, and Radio Flyer, maker of the iconic children’s red wagon.

The Praetorian Group was founded in 1999, and has seen a 140% growth in sales in the past three years, leading to their inclusion in the top half of the 5,000 companies named.

“To be recognized among the top 5000 companies on this list is a testament to our continual growth and evolution as a company,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “We have worked hard through the recent economic downturn which has hit the public safety market particularly hard and have continued to stay focused and dedicated to First Responders. Our team of hard-working and passionate individuals is the reason our company has and will continue to thrive.”

“The leaders of the companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have figured out how to grow their businesses during the longest recession since the Great Depression,” said Inc. president Bob LaPointe. “The 2010 Inc. 5000 showcases a particularly hardy group of entrepreneurs.”

The 2010 Inc. 5000 serves as a unique illustration of the profound changes taking place in the U.S. economy. Despite the fact that most of this year’s measuring period of 2006-2009 took place during the latest recession, aggregate revenue among the companies on the list actually increased to $321.6 billion, up more than 50 percent from last year. This year’s Inc. 5000 employ a record 1.4 million people, up from one million on last year’s list. With unemployment remaining high, policymakers and business leaders will look to the Inc. 5000 companies for fresh ideas on achieving growth and creating jobs.

Within the Inc. 5000, Praetorian Group was named #25 in the Media Industry and #76 in San Francisco. California topped the Inc. 5000 with the most companies of any state making the list.

For more information about the Inc. 5000 or to see the complete list of companies, visit www.inc.com/5000.

