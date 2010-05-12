Praetorian Group Wins Big at WPA’s 2010 Maggie Awards

Company takes home awards for Best Web Publication and Best Web Column

SAN FRANCISCO - The Praetorian Group, the leading online media company in the public safety market, announced it has taken home two top awards at the Western Publishing Association’s 2010 Maggie Awards. Held in Los Angeles each year, the Maggie Awards honor the best print publications and websites in the Western United States, including top media such as CNET, PC World and Entrepreneur.



FireRescue1.com and Police1.com, leading online resources for the firefighting community and law enforcement, respectively, took home the awards for Best Web Publication/Trade and Best Regularly Featured Web Column.

FireRescue1 received the award for Best Web Publication/Trade, recognizing general excellence across an entire website, spanning across editorial, graphics, navigation, functionality and overall design. FireRescue1 beat out a field that included its sister site, Police1.com, as well as other top trade websites such as Private Clubs and Emergency Management.

Police1 received the Best Web Column award for Surviving the Streets, written by Lt. Jim Glennon, a veteran of the Lombard, Ill. Police Department and now the lead instructor for the Calibre Press Street Survival Seminar. His monthly column provides honest and straightforward leadership and ethics advice to law enforcement professionals.

“We’re extremely pleased to call ourselves Maggie award winners for the second year in a row, and especially happy to win the award that recognizes the best overall website in our category,” said Alex Ford, CEO of the Praetorian Group. “These awards reflect the contributions of our talented team, all unified by the mission of delivering high-quality, critical content to our audience of first responders.”

The Praetorian Group received five nominations for the 2010 Maggie Awards across both Police1.com and FireRescue1.com. The five nominations ranked the company among the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards, and added to Praetorian’s total of 16 nominations over the past 3 years.

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years. The WPA presents more than a thousand Maggie Award nominations each year to publications across the Western United States.



About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 1.5 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on The Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.