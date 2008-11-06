Rapidly Deployable Communications Powered By ICS and Cisco on Display at IACP

Incident Communication Solutions, LLC (ICS) will showcase several innovative products powered by Cisco at the 115th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition. The capabilities of ICS’ signature Tactical Incident Communication System (TICS(TM)) and Comms-ONE(R) rapidly deployable communication system will both be demonstrated at this year’s exposition in San Diego, CA.

The Tactical Incident Communication System (TICS) is a rapidly deployable communication solution that allows First Responders to establish a Forward Base of Operations or Command Post at a moments notice. Powered by Cisco technology and built with convenience and portability in mind, TICS provides access to phones, data systems, and video teleconferencing over a satellite connection regardless of location or access to traditional infrastructure.

Built in partnership with fire rescue vehicle manufacturer E-ONE, the Comms-ONE is an SUV-based command vehicle with fully converged Internet Protocol (IP)-based communication system allowing transmission of real-time data, voice and video. Developed in-part using Cisco technology, the Comms- ONE provides a “first-to-arrive” comprehensive communications platform, providing interoperability at any level and continuity of operations.

Both the Comms-ONE and TICS utilize ICS’ Tactical-IP(SM) Broadband Satellite Service. With Tactical-IP responders can access critical information from the incident scene or provide valuable situational awareness back to command staff. Tactical-IP provides up to 3Mb/s downlink and 1 Mb/s uplink from the system anywhere in the Continental United States (CONUS).

ICS solutions will provide a cornerstone in the foundation of Cisco’s ‘Innovation Transforming Public Safety’ display at IACP. Cisco will be demonstrating several open platform solutions for Incident Command and Response including rapidly deployable communications; satellite communications as well as National Incident Management System incident command, governance, and operations solutions. See these innovative systems and solutions in Booth # 5105.

The IACP Conference and Exposition is the principle event for the law enforcement community. More then 15,000 law enforcement professionals are expected to attend IACP, which will take place November 8-12, 2008.

About ICS: Incident Communication Solutions, LLC, is a technology solutions provider specializing in the design, development and implementation of IP-based emergency communications. ICS provides turnkey solutions in voice, video and data for first responders, disaster recovery and continuity of operations. For more information, visit www.incidentcommunications.com.

About Cisco: Cisco is the worldwide leader in networking that transforms how people connect, communicate and collaborate. Cisco hardware, software, and service offerings are used to create theI nternet solutions that make these networks possible -- giving individuals, companies, and countries easy access to information anywhere, at any time. www.cisco.com

About E-ONE: As a leading manufacturer of fire rescue vehicles, E-ONE engineers and builds a complete line of apparatus including hazardous materials units, explosive ordnance disposal vehicles, command centers and aircraft rescue vehicles. When lives are in the balance and seconds count. Learn more at www.e-one.com