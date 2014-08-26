Register Today for the Ride & Run to Remember on October 11 & 12, 2014

Washington, DC – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is encouraging law enforcement supporters and the public to register for their fourth annual Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember, which will take place on October 11 & 12, on-site in the Washington, DC area or virtually from any location. This fun, community-oriented athletic event is designed to raise awareness of the service and sacrifice law enforcement officers make every day and to generate funds in support of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The Memorial Fund has released this easy-to-share video to help get folks involved. The Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember will feature: 55- and 30-mile Bicycle Rides starting and ending at National Harbor, MD

5K Run starting and ending at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial;

2K Walk also starting and ending at the Memorial;

Post-event celebrations at both locations; and

Virtual Participant For our riders and runners, we are again offering the Road Warrior category for participants who want to both bike (either distance) and run. Our Road Warrior option is sure to test your strength and endurance. Supporters who are unable to participate in the Ride and Run events are encouraged to volunteer for the event. Ride and Run relies heavily on more than 150 volunteers in order for the event to be successful. Those interested in participating or volunteering are encouraged to go to www.RideandRuntoRemember.org for more information. New this year, the Memorial Fund is partnering with the Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance to hold a free VALOR training in Washington DC on Friday October 10, 2014. The training is designed for frontline law enforcement officers to help prevent injuries and line-of-duty deaths. The training curriculum will include the following sessions: Today’s Threat Picture, Pre-Incident Indicators of Violent Attacks, and Officer Down: Surviving Deadly Encounters. “The Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember is a perfect opportunity for the entire community to show its support for America’s peace officers and thank them for all they do to keep our families and neighborhoods safe,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the Memorial Fund. The Ride & Run to Remember is designed to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission to tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve. Participants are required to raise a minimum of $72 to represent the 72 peace officers who were killed in the line of duty on September 11, 2011, the deadliest day in law enforcement history. More information about the event is available at www.RideandRuntoRemember.org. --- About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.