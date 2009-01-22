The Praetorian Group Launches Homeland1.com, an Online Resource for Homeland Security Professionals

Site will feature content, expertise from top domestic preparedness publication Homeland Protection Professional

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company for the public safety market, has announced the launch of www.Homeland1.com, the most comprehensive online resource for domestic preparedness.

Homeland1 is dedicated to providing vital news, training and product information to improve the safety and performance of homeland protection professionals. With a full selection of articles, videos, training tips and product information, Homeland1 addresses the wide-ranging needs of emergency managers, disaster planners and counter-terrorism officials from local, state and federal agencies, as well as the private sector and nongovernmental agencies.

In addition to a comprehensive range of tools and resources, Homeland1.com will further the editorial mission of Homeland Protection Professional, a top magazine focused on domestic preparedness that was acquired by the Praetorian Group in 2007. Homeland1 will feature full archived content from the magazine, which was published in print from 2001 through 2007.

“The threat of natural and man-made emergencies and disasters necessitate collaboration across public safety agencies and between first responders,” said Tony Parrino, former publisher for HPP and Homeland1 business development manager. “As agencies increasingly rely on one another for information-sharing and regional response efforts, Homeland1 will provide the resources necessary to achieve this.”

In addition to up-to-the-minute news and interactive features, Homeland1 will offer practical tips and commentary on key issues of safety, preparedness, grants and more. Verified professionals will also have access to a secure discussion forum.

“We are excited to combine our expertise in running online portals with the industry knowledge of homeland security professionals,” said Alex Ford, CEO of the Praetorian Group. “Homeland1 is set to be online leader in this emerging field.”

More than 10,000 members have already pre-registered for the site and have received the inaugural Homeland1 eNewsletter, which will be sent weekly to Homeland1 members.

The experience and resources of the Praetorian Group has created a trusted and reliable online environment for the exchange of information between public safety agencies and personnel from across the Unites States and around the world. Collectively, the Praetorian Group’s sites reach 330,000 registered first responders and attract 1.5 million unique visitors per month.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 1.5 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com as well as the video communities www.BLUtube.com, www.FlashoverTV.com, and www.ParamedicTV.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.praetoriangroup.com.