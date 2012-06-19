The Praetorian Group Releases New Android Apps for Public Safety

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety market, announced it has launched a new suite of Android apps for three of its public safety websites, Police1.com, FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com. The Android apps are available for download for free in the Google Play store and provide first responders with breaking industry news, as well as photos, tips and a full archive of expert columnist articles.

The launch of the Police1, FireRescue1 and EMS1 Android apps addresses the evolving habits of public safety personnel, who are increasingly dependent on their mobile devices for accessing news and other resources while serving in the field. Whether first responders need to research a specific industry topic while on the road or just want to browse the latest news from the break room, the apps provide access to a level of mobile content that has not been available to them before. Praetorian is one of the first public safety media companies to serve the Android app market, which has grown significantly over the last two years.

In addition to the launch of the Android app, Praetorian has also released updated versions of its iPhone apps, which have received more than 80,000 combined downloads. The latest versions add new features such as a product research section with a vast directory of first responder products. In addition, the Police1 app has been upgraded to support streaming video and the FireRescue1 app now features an all new Firefighter Safety section. All apps can be downloaded for free via iTunes.

“First responders have become ever more reliant on their smart phones for information while on-duty, and we are working hard to improve the mobile resources available to them,” said Robert Dippell, VP of Corporate Development for Police1. “As the public safety market leader in mobile resources, it’s important that we meet the needs of our very vocal Android users, who have repeatedly requested the app following the highly successful release of our iPhone version.”

Praetorian Group will continue to add new content and features to both the Android and iPhone apps. To learn more about the new Android apps or to download, click here.

