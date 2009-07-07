US SWAT Sniper Championship and US National SWAT Championships End in Battle for First Place

http://www.nationalswatchampionships.com/

Tulsa, Oklahoma (June 28, 2009) — The US SWAT Sniper Championships (USSSC) and US National SWAT Championships (USNSC) ended last weekend with several teams battling for first place. After six live-fire events a team from Dallas SWAT came out on top to win the inaugural USSSC. A few days and eight live-fire stages later Bruce Power from Canada won the USNSC for the second consecutive year. A tactical team from Germany and the DOE team from Lawrence Livermore rounded out the top three positions.

Some of the unique scenarios included the Eagle Office Rescue, in which teams must ‘rescue’ a down officer while running through an obstacle course and carrying their down officer on a mesh gurney to the finish line, all while using live ammunition to engage assigned targets and wearing full tactical gear, and the MGM Multi-Gun Shootout in which the teams must engage targets using several different guns, including pistols, shotguns and carbines.

The courses of fire are patterned after real world SWAT missions and designed to place physical and mental stress on the teams and competitors. “SWAT competitions bring out the best in law enforcement. The USNSC and USSSC not only offer top-notch training and competition, but also provide an opportunity where teams can gather together and exchange ideas and experiences that improve their capabilities. They also get to establish relationships that pay off when we are called to work together in future operations. The end result is that each team’s home jurisdiction comes out a winner because officers return home better able to do their jobs and protect their citizens. This competition also provides an opportunity for the public to see the high level of skills SWAT officers possess, something they rarely get to see. It’s really a win-win for everyone,” said Lt. Bob Owens, the former commander of Dallas SWAT.

The USNSC and USSSC is owned and managed by Advanced SWAT Training & Competition, a company that specializes in tactical team training and conducting rigorous competitive events for law enforcement that are derived from real policing skills.

More information about the US National SWAT Championships and US SWAT Sniper Championships can be found at www.nationalswatchampionships.com.