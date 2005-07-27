REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

VaultX™ from DropFire: A Digital Fort Knox for Intelligence

July 27, 2005 07:53 AM

DropFire's VaultX DropFire’s VaultX’s advanced functionalities include secure data encryption, powerful watermarking technology, an auditing system, and a built-in backup option. By generating a “digital negative”, the integrity of the original intelligence (image, video, etc.) can be proven, if necessary, in a court of law. VaultX complies with the federally mandated FIPS 140-2 information processing standard.

Optimizes current database infrastructure

  • Total storage solution for media including images and video
  • Integrates with existing databases to reduce the impact of implementation

Employs watermarking technology

  • Creates “digital negative” of all images
  • Ensures integrity of evidence to be used in a court of law

Auditing system tracks changes in data

  • Generates unalterable log of all interactions with records
  • Monitors the processing and manipulation of any image from its creation to archival

DroFire's VaultX Encryption Encrypts all information

  • Protects sensitive intelligence from security risks
  • Prevents hackers from accessing and manipulating the data found on vulnerable systems

Complies with FIPS 140-2 standard

  • Adheres to highest level of U.S. Criminal Justice Information System’s required Federal Information Processing Standard
  • All organizations using the wireless National Crime Information Center must be FIPS-compliant before Sept. 30, 2005
  • Learn more about FIPS at http://csrc.nist.gov/cryptval/

Backs up your data

  • Redundant storage options continually archives all information to eliminate data loss

For more information, please contact: Scott Cohen – scott@dropfire.com(617) 871·6767