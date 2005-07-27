VaultX™ from DropFire: A Digital Fort Knox for Intelligence
DropFire’s VaultX’s advanced functionalities include secure data encryption, powerful watermarking technology, an auditing system, and a built-in backup option. By generating a “digital negative”, the integrity of the original intelligence (image, video, etc.) can be proven, if necessary, in a court of law. VaultX complies with the federally mandated FIPS 140-2 information processing standard.
Optimizes current database infrastructure
- Total storage solution for media including images and video
- Integrates with existing databases to reduce the impact of implementation
Employs watermarking technology
- Creates “digital negative” of all images
- Ensures integrity of evidence to be used in a court of law
Auditing system tracks changes in data
- Generates unalterable log of all interactions with records
- Monitors the processing and manipulation of any image from its creation to archival
- Protects sensitive intelligence from security risks
- Prevents hackers from accessing and manipulating the data found on vulnerable systems
Complies with FIPS 140-2 standard
- Adheres to highest level of U.S. Criminal Justice Information System’s required Federal Information Processing Standard
- All organizations using the wireless National Crime Information Center must be FIPS-compliant before Sept. 30, 2005
- Learn more about FIPS at http://csrc.nist.gov/cryptval/
Backs up your data
- Redundant storage options continually archives all information to eliminate data loss
