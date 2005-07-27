VaultX™ from DropFire: A Digital Fort Knox for Intelligence

DropFire’s VaultX’s advanced functionalities include secure data encryption, powerful watermarking technology, an auditing system, and a built-in backup option. By generating a “digital negative”, the integrity of the original intelligence (image, video, etc.) can be proven, if necessary, in a court of law. VaultX complies with the federally mandated FIPS 140-2 information processing standard.

Optimizes current database infrastructure

Total storage solution for media including images and video

Integrates with existing databases to reduce the impact of implementation

Employs watermarking technology

Creates “digital negative” of all images

Ensures integrity of evidence to be used in a court of law

Auditing system tracks changes in data

Generates unalterable log of all interactions with records

Monitors the processing and manipulation of any image from its creation to archival

Encrypts all information

Protects sensitive intelligence from security risks

Prevents hackers from accessing and manipulating the data found on vulnerable systems

Complies with FIPS 140-2 standard

Adheres to highest level of U.S. Criminal Justice Information System’s required Federal Information Processing Standard

All organizations using the wireless National Crime Information Center must be FIPS-compliant before Sept. 30, 2005

Learn more about FIPS at http://csrc.nist.gov/cryptval/

Backs up your data

Redundant storage options continually archives all information to eliminate data loss

