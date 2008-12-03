DNF Security Bridges the Gap Between IP and Analog Cameras With Falcon Hybrid Systems for Enterprise-Class Surveillance Management

New, Highly Scalable Falcon Systems Combine Support for Analog and IP Cameras in One Surveillance System

HAYWARD, CA--(Marketwire - December 3, 2008) - DNF Security, a Dynamic Network Factory (DNF) business unit and provider of mission-critical Internet Protocol (IP) surveillance solutions, today unveiled its Falcon Hybrid EQ series of high-performance, hybrid surveillance systems that are compatible with both leading IP and analog cameras, providing a smooth transition to IP network surveillance.

With five models now available in capacities ranging from 4TB to 48TB, the Falcon Hybrid systems offer superior scalability from four cameras to thousands of cameras -- all managed by a single system. These open-platform systems support analog, IP, megapixel and high-definition cameras under a common user interface, without the need for ripping out and replacing existing analog systems.

According to Jame Ervin, product manager for DNF, the new Falcon Hybrid EQ systems offer an ideal management and storage platform for integrated IP and analog surveillance. The technology migration simplifies and modernizes existing legacy networks into a centralized digital interface, Ervin said.

“There is a huge disparity between IP and analog solutions in the surveillance industry, but DNF was able to bridge the gap with the integrated Falcon Hybrid systems, which offer superior enterprise-class surveillance management,” said Ervin. “The new Falcons also allow us to provide customers with high-performance video management solutions, and the flexibility to scale as needed, allowing room for thousands of analog and IP cameras.”

Available in both tower and rack-mount chassis, with the highest performance models featuring dual Quad-Core Xeon™ processors and up to 16GB of internal memory, the Falcon Hybrid EQ series comes standard with support for 16 analog and eight IP cameras, but can be upgraded to support more. The simple to use and easy to install Falcon Hybrid EQ Series is now available through DNF Security’s reseller network. MSRP starts at $9,401 for an entry-level system with 4TB of storage capacity, a dual-core processor, and support for 16 analog cameras. Visit www.dnfsecurity.com for more information.

About Dynamic Network Factory

Dynamic Network Factory (DNF) takes pride in its innovative spirit, engineering excellence, and broad product line. DNF’s six business units focus on specific vertical markets and technologies to cover the business and government technology space. Since 1998, DNF has focused on delivering storage solutions, from direct attached storage for small business, to enterprise applications, networked storage, iSCSI and file servers in capacities from 1TB to 10PB. In 2006, DNF’s acquisition of iSCSI pioneer StoneFly Networks expanded its storage portfolio to include enterprise-class iSCSI and storage virtualization technology. With the expertise of DNF Storage, DNF Systems and StoneFly, DNF Security leverages innovative storage and server technologies for mission-critical IP surveillance solutions. For more information, visit www.DNFsecurity.com or www.DNFcorp.com.

Dynamic Network Factory, DNF, and DNF Security are trademarks of Dynamic Network Factory, Inc.