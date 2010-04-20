CMC Government Services Now has Additional NANUK Protective Hard Cases Available on GSA Advantage

Protective hard cases for any government requirement now on GSA

Dallas, TX - CMC Government Services, Inc., an industry leader in providing United States federal, state & local governments specialized products, software and data that are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, emergency management, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications, has recently added to their NANUK product line of Professional Protective Cases.

NANUK cases are designed to protect the most sensitive equipment in the harshest environments. Every detail of every case has been refined and perfected to offer the utmost protection and performance. Government applications and uses for this product are endless. Cases for photographic equipment and hard drives protect investments and interests. NANUK cases offer the protection needed for many military operations including using the cases to protect weapons, analytical instruments and dive equipment.

There are seven different sizes of cases for the perfect fit and seven colors for the right look. Some of the new products recently added give various interior options for each case. Now, each case is available with a choice of cubed foam, padded divider, foam liner, or empty. Waterproof panel kits can be added to the cases to house special electrical equipment.

CMC Government Services is proud to offer NANUK Cases through their GSA contract. “We are now entering our second year of our Schedule 84 Federal Supply Contract with the General Services Commission. Our goal is to make it easier for government personnel to buy great products. We are working to provide the government with more, quality made products as we embark on our second year of this contract,” said CMC Government Services CEO, David Goldstein.

About CMC Government Services:

CMC Government Services, Inc. provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Services is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information visit http://www.cmcgov.com.