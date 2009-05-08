L-1 Identity Solutions Awarded Contract from Colorado to Continue Driver’s License Issuance and Upgrade Front Office Processes

Secure Workflow from L-1 Enhances Customer Service and Helps Combat Fraud

Stamford, CT--(BusinessWire)--L-1 Identity Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ID), a leading provider of identity solutions and services, was awarded a three year extension to an existing contract by the Colorado Department of Revenue / Division of Motor Vehicles. The contract expands the scope of driver’s license issuance services and will facilitate an upgrade of front office processes by L-1 to improve customer service and help combat fraud in Colorado. The award was made to the Secure Credentialing Division of L-1.

L-1 has provided issuance services to Colorado since 1994 when the first license was produced using a color photograph. The state uses a central issuance production system, manufacturing the license at a secure location and mailing it to the applicant. The first step in that system is a series of front office procedures that L-1 will upgrade including:

- Modernizing field equipment with the addition of new fingerprint and signature pads, camera towers, temporary receipt printers and new capture software that includes “Find a Face” and image quality checking with one-to-one biometric verification.



- Incorporating advanced facial recognition algorithms and technology for accurate and fast identification of potential fraud, enhancing the application interface for investigators to enable them to more easily manage caseloads, and integrating a gated issuance manager component for verification of an applicant’s identity before issuing a license.



- Implementing the L-1 document authentication solution, based on successful results from a test pilot begun in 2006, to validate breeder documents presented as proof of identity.



- Adding an applicant verification gating hub to improve customer service by issuing a temporary card and gathering information for future processing if on-line verification systems are unavailable.

“This upgraded system will enable us to improve the customer experience in obtaining a license while enhancing the security of the documents we issue,” said Roxy Huber, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Revenue. “With this system, Colorado residents will have an efficient and seamless experience in applying for a driver’s license. The added front office functions, such as authentication of documents and improved facial recognition, will help make the vetting process even more secure.”

Robert V. LaPenta, Chairman, President and CEO of L-1 Identity Solutions added, “L-1 has been a long time partner to Colorado, working closely with the state to help them implement a secure process for vetting the identity of the individual before they are issued a license, helping combat identity theft and reducing fraud. The current initiative will continue to support this effort, while also leveraging an integrated front office solution to help the state improve customer service and reduce wait times for their citizens.”

The Secure Credentialing Division of L-1 Identity Solutions offers complete systems integration and solutions for the entire secure credential lifecycle, from testing through issuance and inspection. More than 100 million secure credentials are produced annually using L-1 credentialing solutions. This includes secure driver’s licenses produced in the majority of U.S. states and worldwide. Dozens of countries also rely on L-1 solutions as part of citizen credentialing programs including voter registration, passports, National ID and others. In fact, L-1 is the sole source provider of U.S. passport production capabilities and produces the U.S. Passport Card and Border Crossing Card. For more information, visit www.l1id.com/secure-credentialing.

