Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Donates Card Readers to Help LAPD Fight Card Fraud

Vannuys, CA--(Marketwire) - Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) has donated swipe card readers to all LAPD Police Stations to help the department combat card fraud. The card readers will assist field officers in identifying credit, ATM and gift cards seized in arrest situations, and help them to more quickly identify those participating in card fraud activities.

“These card readers will go a long way in helping us to identify criminal activity faster,” explained LAPD Lt. Loren Farell, O.I.C., Commercial Crimes Division, Valley Forgery Section. “As these card readers will be available in all police divisions, this contribution will help us to decrease crime within our local communities.”

“Understanding that card fraud is on the increase, LAPFCU is especially proud to be supporting LAPD in this manner,” explained Carol Martin, LAPFCU Senior Vice President of Operations & Member Relations. “We hope our contribution helps to prevent some of the fraud we unfortunately read about every day in the news.”

The Magtek magnetic stripe readers connect to any personal computer and allow the user to retrieve information stored on the magnetic strip of credit/gift/ATM cards. As cards frequently carry identification information, the card readers will assist LAPD in determining if a person carrying a card is the actual holder of the card.

For additional information, please contact LAPFCU Vice President of Marketing Manny Padilla Jr., at (818) 779-3311.

Attn. Editors: a photo can be found at: http://www.lapfcu.org/home/fiFiles/static/images/LAPFCU_SM.jpg

The caption may read: “Celebrating LAPFCU’s contribution of card readers to LAPD Divisions are, from left, Carol Martin, LAPFCU Senior Vice President of Operations & Member Relations; Lt. Loren Farell, LAPD Commercial Crimes Division; Det. Carrie Zipperman, Commercial Crimes Division; Det. Tyler Izen, LAPFCU Board Chairman; and, Mike Padgett, LAPFCU President and CEO.”

About LAPFCU

The Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) is a member-owned cooperative established in 1936 to serve the financial needs of the sworn and civilian employees of the Los Angeles Police Department and their families. Headquartered in Van Nuys, California, with branches located throughout Los Angeles, LAPFCU has over $724 million in assets and 42,000 members. Membership is open exclusively to Los Angeles Police active and retired, sworn and civilian employees and their immediate families.