National Organizations Partner in Support of Law Enforcement for the 2nd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

On January 9th, 2016, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide will once again promote National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.).

Each day 780,000 police officers across our country put a badge on and go to work knowing they may face extremely dangerous situations. On average, between 140 and 160 officers die in the line of duty each year, 50,000 officers are assaulted in the line of duty each year, 14,000 officers are injured in the line of duty each year and over 300 officers commit suicide each year.

There is no other profession in the world, except possibly the military, where you will find these kinds of statistics.

This past year has been a difficult one for law enforcement. The need for the silent majority to speak up has never been greater. For those looking for a way to express their support, this day is your invitation to get involved in your community. No matter how much abuse law enforcement takes, they continue to do their job, and do it well. They are the guardians of our way of life and they deserve our support.

Our citizens can show their support in a number of ways:

• Change your profile picture on social media to the jpg image provided at www.facebook.com/nationalcops

• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement

• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency

• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media

• Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement

• Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement

• Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers

• Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, THANK a police officer. All of our partnering organizations welcome media outlets to cover this nationwide campaign in support of law enforcement. For questions or to schedule an interview, contact the C.O.P.S. National Office at (573) 346-4911.

National Law Enforcement Organizations and Community Supporters that are partnering together include: Concerns of Police Survivors, The Fraternal Order of Police, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, Officer Down Memorial Page, Law Enforcement United, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, International Conference of Police Chaplains, National Police Wives, Glock, Streamlight Inc., Below 100, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriffs’ Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, St. Louis Police Officers Association, St. Louis County Police Association, The Shield of Hope, Police Families, Air Force Security Forces Association, International Public Safety Association, Metals Treatment Technologies, and Lake Printing