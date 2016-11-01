G-Shock introduces olive green color for GravityMaster

New Flight Jacket-Inspired Design for the Aviation Timepiece

DOVER, N. J., — Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces a new olive green color addition for the GA1100 timepiece in the GRAVITYMASTER series. Using a flight jacket design motif for this aviation-inspired watch, the new colorway introduces an olive green shade with orange accents on the face.

The GA1100KH-3A features wide hour and minute hands to show the time in a current location, with a secondary location time indicated by the dial at 9 o’clock. The watch offers Twin Sensor technology to take compass bearing and measure temperatures, as well as Auto Super-Illuminator LED light and Neo-brite Luminous Hands and Markers.

In addition, the model is equipped with G-SHOCK technology, including 200M Water Resistance and Shock Resistance, World Time (with 31 time zones that includes 48 cities + UTC), 5 daily alarms, 1/100th second stopwatch, a countdown timer, and 12/24 hour formats, all in a 52.1mm case.

The GA1100KH-3A will retail for $250 USD, and will be available for purchase beginning November 2016 at standard G-SHOCK retailers, including select Macy’s, GSHOCK.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

