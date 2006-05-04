Announcing the NEW 6015 Edge from Aviation Specialties Unlimited

ITT has a new, limited-time product. Available exclusively from ASU, the 6015 Edge is a top of the line Pinnacle monocular. As an upgrade to the NE6015 monocular system, the 6015 Edge has the latest tube technology, impressive list of included accessories, and amazingly short delivery time.

Product Benefits of the F6015EGA Include:

Pinnacle Tube Technology, thin-filmed and auto-gated for increased resolution, reduced halo and overall performance improvement. This system has the same visual quality and performance as in the popular F4949 Aviator Night Vision Goggles.

Included system accessories are nearly all-inclusive for end user application.

Delivery in under 30 days!!!

Applications for the F6015EGA:

Airborne EMS - Medical Crew

Search & Rescue - Both Ground and Airborne Observers

Law Enforcement - Ground Personnel/Officers, SWAT and Airborne Observers

The unit price starts at $3,895 with discounts for quantity purchases.

For more information please contact: Hannah Bosworth 208-287-5386