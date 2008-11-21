FLIR’s Pathfinder LE Brings Affordable Thermal Imaging Technology to Law Enforcement Vehicles

Allows Officers to see people in total darkness from 1,000 feet; Improves Safety for Nighttime Driving, and easily integrates into Cruisers, SWAT or Command Vehicles

Portland, OR – November 20, 2008 – FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced a price reduction to $2,495 for the PathFindIR LE for law enforcement vehicles. Due to an increase in volume related to rapid market adoption of the technology, FLIR is able to provide the PathFindIR LE at a lower price to the law enforcement community.

PathFindIR LE is used to conduct nighttime surveillance and general situational awareness in total darkness and conditions of reduced visibility. PathFindIR LE reduces risks to officers driving at night, and allows officers to see people from more than 1000’ away in total darkness during surveillance operations. To the PathFindIR LE, warm objects appear white and cool objects appear black in the real-time video display. This advanced technology provides vehicle operators the ability to see more than four times farther than with headlights.

The core of this innovative product is the same powerful thermal imaging technology used in many military applications. The PathFindIR LE’s thermal imager creates real-time video by detecting subtle differences in temperature, and displaying them as black and white TV video on an onboard display or computer laptop. With PathFindIR LE, officers can conduct night surveillance with both hands on the wheel and both eyes free.

The PathFindIR LE can be integrated in several ways including in the front grill or top light bar of a police cruiser or in mast mounted configurations for SWAT truck, or command vehicle applications. PathFindIR LE provides drivers greatly increased reaction time at night, significantly reducing the hazards of driving in conditions of reduced visibility.

“By supplying thermal imaging systems to high-volume applications, FLIR can offer thermal cameras to law enforcement applications at breakthrough prices,” said Andy Teich, President of FLIR’s Commercial Vision Systems division.