Morovision Night Vision Announced as ITT Authorized Distributor for Law Enforcement Market

DANA POINT, CA., July 3, 2008 - Morovision Night Vision, Inc., a leading supplier of U.S. manufactured night vision equipment since 1991, officially named as the authorized U.S. law enforcement distributor of ITT Night Enforcer® products—most notably the Night Enforcer NEPVS-14 model and associated parts and accessories.

The Night Enforcer NEPVS-14, based on the military product AN/PVS-14, is a Generation (Gen) 3 monocular device that allows the user to adjust the gain control in varying light conditions. It is the most widely fielded night vision device for law enforcement. This versatile unit can be handheld, head- or weapon-mounted or adapted to a camera or camcorder.

Recently, ITT’s Night Vision division announced that all Night Enforcer® NEPVS-14 products will come equipped with its proprietary Pinnacle® thin-filmed tube technology. This enhanced image intensifying tube improves clarity and resolution, and allows for a more seamless transition when switching from low-light to high-light areas.

“We are honored to be named ITT Night Vision’s authorized U.S. law enforcement distributor of ITT Night Enforcer® products”, said Morovision Night Vision President David Newbro. “Through our preferred dealers we will continue to support our federal, state and local law enforcement customers with an efficient flow of the finest equipment available”.

Night Enforcer® is the preferred choice of the law enforcement community and is factory produced and warranted by ITT for 5-years. “Night Enforcer products have a reputation for high performance and dependability” said Newbro. “First responders have demanded this quality name brand for years. We are proud to be able to support this demand”.

Headquartered in Dana Point, CA, Morovision Night Vision, Inc., is a leading supplier, manufacturer and distributor of U.S. manufactured thermal and image intensified night vision technology. It is the Authorized U.S. Law Enforcement Distributor and Authorized Commercial Image Intensifier Tube Distributor for ITT Night Vision. Morovision Night Vision. Inc., serves the law enforcement, military, industrial, professional, and recreational markets and is a GSA and RKB registered company. To learn more visit www.morovision.com.

ITT Night Vision, based in Roanoke, Va., is the world’s leading developer, producer and supplier of Gen 3 image intensifier technology for U.S. and allied military forces as well as the homeland security market. To learn more, visit www.nightvision.com.

