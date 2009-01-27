Xenonics Receives $1 Million in Initial Orders from New Master Distributors for Its SuperVision High-Definition Night Vision Products

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XENONICS HOLDINGS, INC. (AMEX:XNN) announced today that it has entered into distribution agreements for its SuperVision family of high-definition night vision products with four master distributors that primarily serve the law enforcement market in the United States, and has received initial orders valued at approximately $1 million. Agreements with two additional master distributors are scheduled to be signed within the next couple of weeks, and are expected to result in approximately $0.5 million of additional SuperVision orders.

“Procurement within the law enforcement community is highly localized, with each department typically making its own decisions regarding what equipment to purchase and when to purchase it. Each of our new master distributors has its own network of dealers, so these agreements give us direct access to virtually every law enforcement agency in the United States. This is a significant ‘force multiplier’ for Xenonics that will accelerate our penetration of this key market for our SuperVision products,” said Chief Executive Officer Chuck Hunter.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:XNN) develops and produces advanced, lightweight and compact ultra-high-intensity illumination and low-light vision products for military, law enforcement, public safety, and commercial and private sector applications. Xenonics’ NightHunter line of illumination products is used by every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as law enforcement and security agencies. Its SuperVision high-definition night vision is designed for commercial and military applications. Employing patented technologies, Xenonics provides innovative solutions for customers who must see farther so they can do their jobs better and safer. Xenonics’ products represent the next generation in small, high intensity, high efficiency illumination and low-light vision systems. Visit Xenonics on the web at www.xenonics.com.