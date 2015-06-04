National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) Announce 33rd Annual General Meeting & Public Safety Wholesale Conference & Exhibition

NAPED General Members, Associate Members and Exhibitors to hold event

July 17 – 20, 2015 in Santa Fe, New Mexico

The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) invites all General Members, Associate Members and exhibitors to NAPED’s 33rd Annual General Meeting & Public Safety Wholesale Conference & Exhibition (AGM). This year’s event will take place July 17 – 20 in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the Eldorado Hotel. The conference is closed to the public and allows members and exhibitors to preview products and discuss marketing and distribution opportunities available to members.

NAPED President, Andy Dennhardt, commented on the association, “NAPED offers manufacturers the finest law enforcement and public safety equipment distribution network available. One of the most important benefits for members has been and will always be, building relationships. Membership and our conferences provide distributors and manufacturers with a direct communication line, fostering long-term and successful relationships.”

Regarding the AGM Conference, Dennhardt continued, “For manufacturers, this exhibition gives them face time with the top distributors specifically marketing their types of product to the law enforcement and public safety community. For our distribution members, having the opportunity to sit down and talk with the manufacturers, allows them access to some of the most cutting edge products and technologies within this dynamic industry. The annual AGM Conference provides a resource for both distributors and manufacturers that result in better products, better marketing and an increase in sales and profits for all members.”

For more information on the 33rd AGM Conference, visit www.naped.com. Download the Conference invitation and the Agenda. Hotel information is also available on the host hotel, the Eldorado.

To inquire about becoming a member of NAPED, please call the NAPED office at 850-997-0795 or email director@naped.com.

About National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED):

NAPED was created by bringing together law enforcement distributors, industry professionals and manufacturers to form a network for the purpose of mutually sharing the vast amounts of market experience, resources and product knowledge comprised within its membership. NAPED acts as a forum for member manufacturers and distributors to form long term, profitable relationships. NAPED also retains a Washington DC lobbying firm to keep membership apprised of critical legislative information regarding the law enforcement supply and manufacturing industry. www.naped.com