Tony Blauer’s 2007 S.P.E.A.R. System™ Combatives Camp a Resounding Success

The 2007 version of the S.P.E.A.R. System™ Combatives Camp in Orlando, FL. was a huge success with over 65 participants from the Law Enforcement, Military and Martial Arts community. Attendees traveled from across the United States, Canada, France and as far away as Iceland to take part in the weekend session.

Along with training from Coach Blauer himself, the following world class coaches shared their expertise:

Coach Greg Glassman - Founder of Crossfit

Dr. Robert Smith - Director of Direct Action Medical Network (D.A.M.N.)

Greg Amundson - Patrol Deputy - Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Army National Guardsman, Senior Crossfit Coach

Jesse Woody - Founder of American Parkour / Crossfit Instructor

Jeff Martone - Tactical and Combatives Trainer for DOE and Founder of Tactical Athlete



This year’s focus was on functional combat fitness. Camp attendees were treated to intense fitness training sessions along with the fundamental and advanced S.P.E.A.R. System™ skills and drills. The camp brought together the two most important components for effective Law Enforcement, Military and civilian self defense; the combination of functional combat fitness and effective combat tactics.