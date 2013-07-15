Gain the Advantage Through B-Safe Industries’ Battering Ram Innovation

The latest in battering ram innovation.

Cumberland, R. I. - Designed by tactical teams for tactical teams, B-Safe Industries’ All In One Ram-It combines all of the breaching tools you need for a smash and bash entry into a single package.



This is a serious tool for serious situations and is designed for maximum protection and maximum performance when you need it the most. The perfect ram for even the most awkward ramming situations.

The unique Ram-It All In One features:

· Steel hand shield to protect the forward hand from injury during breaching

· Solid one piece cast steel Hammerhead pry bar which slides into the body and locks in place

· Solid one piece cast steel ramming head

· Steel body

· Oversized steel handles for plenty of grip space

· Tactical black finish

Available in two sizes!

For more information, go to www.swatools.com or email us at info@swatools.com.