Lifeloc Technologies Receives a $250,000 Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development for its Marijuana Breathalyzer Development

The unintended consequences of marijuana legalization creates a new business opportunity for Colorado based drug and alcohol testing company Lifeloc Technologies.

Lifeloc Technologies, a Colorado manufacturer and exporter of professional alcohol breathalyzers for use by Law Enforcement, Corrections, Schools and the Workplace is pleased to announce an award of $250,000 from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to accelerate the development of the world’s first Marijuana Breathalyzer. Matching funds required by the grant will be provided by Lifeloc.

Barry Knott, president of Lifeloc commented, “There is no equivalent of a marijuana breathalyzer today. Law enforcement does not have a fast, reliable and non-invasive THC impairment test available at roadside. The legalization of medical and recreational Marijuana in Colorado coincides with significant upward trends in marijuana related emergency room visits, hospital admissions and positive marijuana tests in the workplace. The majority of Denver DUI drug arrests now also involve marijuana.”

The award is part of Colorado’s Advanced Industries Accelerator Programs designed to help drive innovation, accelerate commercialization, encourage public-private partnerships, increase access to early stage capital and create a strong ecosystem that increases the state’s global competitiveness.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies (OTC:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and provider of drug testing products for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, http://www.Lifeloc.com