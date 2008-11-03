ELSAG North America Unveils 43% Smaller Camera and Robust New Operations Center for its MPH-900®

New Technology Upgrades To Be Unveiled At International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

Brewster, NY─ Next week at the 115th edition of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in San Diego, ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems (www.ELSAGNA.com) will unveil a new and vastly improved camera for their market-leading Mobile Plate Hunter (MPH-900®), an Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. ELSAG will also announce upgrades for its Operations Center that will more efficiently process the data obtained by the numerous MPH-900® systems in the field. The more slender camera is 43% smaller than the existing one, allowing it to be placed along side or in virtually any light bar on top of police cruisers. The more accommodating camera will retain the same commanding accuracy that the MPH-900® is known and recognized for across the board. The ability to place the cameras in the light bar will further enhance ELSAG’s reputation as the leader in flexible mounting systems.

ELSAG North America’s MPH-900® is an easy to use, mobile or fixed ALPR system that significantly improves officer safety and productivity while allowing law enforcement to achieve much better community safety. The system targets motor vehicle related crime and operators who are not properly licensed or who may be wanted in connection with a crime, such as a stolen, unregistered or uninsured vehicle. Managed by ELSAG’s industry-leading Operations Center Software suite, ELSAG is currently reading and recording nearly 13.5 million transactions a day. With each of the 4,500 units in use around the world reading roughly 3,000 plates a day, approximately 4 billion plates a year are being processed by ELSAG’s Operations Center.

“ELSAG combines brilliant Italian engineering with American ingenuity and know-how to create the MPH-900® system, which is proudly manufactured in the U.S. and offers the best solution for ALPR technology,” said Mark Windover, President and CEO of ELSAG North America. “We are thrilled to be bringing our clients consistent advances in our technology in order to help them do their job as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The new Operations Center is perfect for small and large systems. With more flexible search capabilities, better imaging and mapping, and most importantly, more robust and adaptive data structure, ELSAG is proving its commitment to continue taking innovative measures to deliver the best possible product to their clients.

ELSAG North America’s MPH-900 is currently in use by over 400 agencies in 30 states across the U.S. It has many applications and has aided in everything from being used as crucial evidence to convict the murderer of a family in Fishkill, NY to apprehending uninsured vehicles and catching the drivers of vehicles that illegally pass school buses.

About ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems

ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, and is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement agencies. ELSAG North America leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter, the MPH-900 ®, the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is headquartered in Brewster, NY. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.ELSAGNA.com.