Knowledge Computing Corporation and ELSAG North America Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Law Enforcement

BREWSTER, NY and TUCSON, AZ—Knowledge Computing Corporation and ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems today announced a strategic partnership to support information sharing and intelligence-led policing initiatives among law enforcement. The announcement was made in conjunction with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Law Enforcement Information Management (LEIM) Conference taking place this week in Nashville, Tennessee. Knowledge Computing Corp.’s COPLINK® is the leading end-to-end tactical analysis and lead generation solution for fighting crime and terrorism. ELSAG North America is the market leader in automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) technology with its Mobile Plate Hunter, the MPH-900®. Together, the companies will enable integration of data obtained from ELSAG’s license plate recognition solution into the COPLINK solution.

“COPLINK’s information sharing, tactical analysis, lead generation, visualization and decision support solutions are proven performers when it comes to solving or thwarting crime and terrorism,” stated Mark Windover, President and CEO of ELSAG North America. “Because over 70% of all crimes involve the use of vehicles, the license plate data available through ELSAG’s system will become even more valuable in helping law enforcement prevent criminals or terrorists from falling through the cracks.”

“ELSAG has demonstrated consistent leadership in providing one of the most advanced and accurate license plate recognition solutions in the industry,” said Robert Griffin, CEO of Knowledge Computing Corp. “With a combined reach in over 1700 jurisdictions nationwide, spanning across 33 states, including all five of the nation’s largest cities, this partnership will enable both companies to expand and better serve our client base.”

Once both companies have completed their pilot deployment together, ELSAG North America will become an official member of Knowledge Computing Corp.’s COPLINK Interoperability Certified Partner Program. A key component of the program is working collaboratively with clients and vendors to develop or deploy best practice integration, privacy and security standards that can be replicated nationally.

About ELSAG North America

ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, and is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement. ELSAG North America leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter, the MPH-900 ®, the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is headquartered in Brewster, NY. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.elsagnorthamerica.com.

About Knowledge Computing Corporation

Knowledge Computing Corp. provides technology-based crime-fighting solutions to leading edge law enforcement agencies nationwide. Its critically acclaimed COPLINK® solution provides unparalleled analysis and decision support for rapidly identifying criminal suspects, relationships and patterns that help solve and thwart crime and terrorism. Winner of numerous awards, COPLINK was recognized twice by the International Association of Chiefs of Police for deployments in Tucson, Arizona and across the State of Alaska. The Center for Digital Government also recognized COPLINK as one of the best-of-breed and most innovative IT projects undertaken by cities in the nation. The technologies developed at Knowledge Computing Corp. have been tested and proven by law enforcement agencies around the country. For more information: www.knowledgecc.com or www.coplink.com.