Skokie, Ill., Chooses American Traffic Solutions for Red-Light Camera Enforcement Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Village Trustees of Skokie, Illinois, unanimously voted to approve a three-year contract with American Traffic Solutions, Inc. (ATS) to serve as the city’s red-light camera traffic safety program vendor. ATS was recommended by the evaluation team over three other vendors in an open bid process. ATS serves more than 125 communities with red-light and speed camera programs including in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle.

“The red-light camera systems are intended to increase overall traffic safety through the enforcement of established traffic laws and raising public awareness as to the importance of obeying traffic signals,” Skokie Police Chief Barry Silverberg said. “The evaluation team recommended American Traffic Solutions because it offered Skokie the best combination of services, technology, and revenue sharing.”

“The purpose of this program is to enforce traffic safety without expending additional police time at individual intersections,” Village Manager Al Rigoni said. “While revenue is a likely by-product, it is not the purpose. Enhanced traffic safety and accident reduction is the purpose.”

The Village of Skokie, Illinois, located 16 miles northwest of downtown Chicago and 12 miles east of O'Hare International Airport, provides high-quality government services to more than 63,000 residents and 2,400 businesses that call Skokie their home.

