AIS Introduces the PRISim™ PortableTrainer™ Simulator

SEATTLE – PRISimTM PortableTrainerTM is a self-contained, cost-effective judgment evaluation and force option training system. By design, it creates a safe, effective and realistic learning environment for law enforcement, as well as military and security professionals. Now even a small police department can afford the award winning PRISimTM software with a system that is completely upgradeable.

This complete training system is designed for portability and 5-minute set-up in any room with controlled lighting. It comes with a drop-in laser, “trigger kit,” carrying case, and 100+ pre-installed branching scenarios. The system easily expands to support premium branching content and additional PRISimTM tools.

Train on your terms with the PRISimTM PortableTrainerTM. For more information, contact Ron Enneking at 1-800-441-4487, email info@ais-sim.com or visit our website at www.ais-sim.com.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., (www.ais-sim.com) provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line. AIS manufactures PRISim™ training simulators for lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBNRE (Chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological, explosive) hazard response tasks. Headquartered in Seattle, AIS is a privately owned company with offices in Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Singapore, Malaysia; and Farnham, England.