Demonstrate Your Product At The First Northeastern SWAT Challenge... Coming To Harrisburg, PA, Oct. 17th-20th, 2006

We are very excited for the arrival of the FIRST Northeastern SWAT Challenge, coming to Harrisburg, PA, Oct. 17-20th, 2006! We have over 20 spaces still available within our Vendor Exhibition area, available for only $350/booth AND hope you will join us! All vendors have the opportunity to schedule highlighted product information sessions and we are filling up fast!

Vendor day already includes spetacular demo’s ... including one of the first law enforcement demonstrations of the new Boomerang (accoustic anti-sniper device) developed by BBN Technologies, a duelling shooting competition hosted by Action Target, the LEOPARD LIVE FIRE Competition open to all Law Enforcement and Military, and burn demonstrations by Arctic Fire Thermo Protection and stuntman Kid Richmond.

The event will be hosted by the Fairview Township Police Department and the York Quick Response Team and expects to draw law enforcement personnel, SWAT team leaders, chiefs, and associate agencies from all over the North East.

Sponsor opportunities still exist within our prize categories, event schedule/goody bags, our competitor reception, and awards banquet dinner/BBQ. Sponsorships begin at $500, where we would be pleased to offer you a concentrated presence with our competitors and event constituents, and/or the opportunity to display your logo on our official 2006 Northeastern SWAT event shirt.

Please accept our invitation to join us for our 2006 Northeastern SWAT Challenge. Plan now to join us for this action-packed week of competition, product demonstrations, training, and recognition!

Please see our website for more information at: www.swatseries.com