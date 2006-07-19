Maryland Transit Administration Selects Ti Training Corp to Produce New Interactive Video Program for Critical Incident Response and Use of Force Training Exercises

Interactive Training Videos to be utilized by other area Federal, State and Local law enforcement agencies for parallel interactive training programs.

Englewood, Colorado -- Ti Training Corp, a supplier of interactive training products and services to the law enforcement and public safety markets today announced a contract with the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to produce 20 interactive training sessions to assist in the training and assessment of its’ officers in critical incident response and use of force encounters. MTA is expected to take delivery of the complete video training package by August 15th 2006.

“What I found with Ti Training is the quality of the end product speaks for itself, Ti is truth in action. We are very happy with our choice and look forward to a long relationship with Ti Training.” said Chief Douglas DeLeaver, MTA Police.

“With recent terrorist events worldwide, the need for highly trained and qualified Transit Police is getting more critical every day” said Greg Otte, President of Ti Training Corp. “We are honored to assist the MTA in their mission and value Chief DeLeavers’ confidence in our ability to delivery relevant training to his staff.”

The MTA is one of the largest Transit agencies in the United States and is a leader in establishing innovative tactics and techniques in transit security.

About Ti Training Corp

Ti Training Corp, USA, an employee owned company , is a provider of training products, services and programs with it’s focus on interactive digital video training technology. Reaching law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout North America, Ti’s team of industry veterans provide up to the minute technology, tactics and teaching to Federal, State and Local law enforcement, public safety, security and homeland defense agencies. Most recognized for the innovative creation of the “Training Table”, a library of training content authored by the most respected names in the training industry. For more information about Ti Training Corp, please visit the company’s web site at: www.titraining.com