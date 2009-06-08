US National SWAT Championships Prepares to Take Tulsa by Storm in Eight Live-Fire Stages

Including Avon Barricaded Gunman Stage, Using State of the Art SCBA Equipment

Tulsa, Oklahoma (June 8, 2009) — The third annual US National SWAT Championships (USNSC) is in the final stages of preparation. This week long competition includes both sniper and tactical team championship competitions and will be held June 15-20 at the US Shooting Academy in Tulsa. The entire competition is free to the public.

SWAT teams are considered the elite of law enforcement–they are the 911 for police and respond when situations are the most dangerous, overly violent or when patrol officers require assistance. Twenty (20) top sniper and tactical teams from across North America and several from Europe will be competing this year. The sniper teams consist of two officers, a sniper and observer, and SWAT teams 6-10 officers and competitors must all be from the same jurisdiction.

One of the signature and most exciting stages in the competition will be the Avon Barricaded Gunman. In this stage each team must enter a ‘house’ by breaching a door, deploying a flash-bang distraction device, then clearing each room as they look for the barricaded gunman. The clearing phase of the operation requires engaging targets with carbine/sub guns and pistols using live ammunition. The entire stage will be completed in full tactical gear including Avon Protection System’s state of the art ST53SD self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). The ST53SD is the perfect SCBA System for LE tactical units who conduct operations and searches in potentially hazardous environments (meth labs, drug houses, toxic environments, etc.). It offers full respiratory protection in all environments, is light-weight and extremely flexible with the ability be modified for changing operational conditions.

The grand prize package for the Avon event includes six SCBA Systems with FM53 masks, valued at over $20,000.

“The prize package for the Avon Barricaded Gunman is fabulous. It is just another example of Avon’s unwavering support for law enforcement. There is not a team competing that isn’t going all out to win the Avon gear. It will be exciting to see who comes out on top and wins this amazing package,” said Dr. Jack O’Connor, Executive Director of the USNSC.

The USNSC is owned and managed by Advanced SWAT Training & Competition, a company that specializes in tactical team training and conducting rigorous competitive events for law enforcement that are derived from real policing skills.

Avon Protection Systems, Inc., is a division of Avon Rubber p.l.c., is an industry leader in the design, development and manufacture of respiratory protection products for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN), toxic industrial chemicals (TICs), and toxic industrial materials (TIMs) applications. With new conflicts, threat scenarios and active environments creating additional daily risks for individuals in the military, law enforcement, corrections, and Special Response industries, Avon Protection maintains a market-leading position by investing in continual research and design innovations to protect the elite end-user.

More information about the US National SWAT Championships and Avon Protection System can be found on the websites: www.nationalswatchampionships.com and www.avon-protection.com.