Read What Officers are Saying About the Defeating the Aggressive Attacker Course

Here are some Officer testimonials about the Defeating the Aggressive Attacker Course:

“Both instructors were very good. They made the class fun. They brought up some different ideas that may change the way I teach and operate. This was no a technique based classed but was very conceptual which I liked. Thanks”

- Heriberto (Tito) Santiago

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

“This class was well presented by both instructors. The techniques taught were simple to learn and retain and will be effective in actual use in the field. The ground defense portion was simple to grasp and will benefit all spectrums of officers. Thanks for the training.”

- Eric Swiger

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

“Excellent course that was well put together and thought out. Very simple, practical, yet very effective techniques. Mark was a plethora of knowledge of knowledge. Not to be out done by Ross who is a cornucopia of expertise. Instructors were top notch.”

- Carlos Ugalde, Training Unit

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

“Excellent class. I highly suggest this class for any officer that wants to enhance his or her defensive tactics. Mark was outstanding in his knowledge of the topics and was approachable and answered any questions when needed. Ross is very knowledgeable and a great instructor. Thank you to both.”

- Robert Govantes, Training Unit

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

“Scenario at the beginning of class justified all techniques and concepts taught. Instructors were knowledgeable and interacted well with all students. Techniques taught were effective.”

- David Bures, Training Unit

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

“Course was a great blend between advanced techniques and basic moves for the officer’s arsenal. The Talon close Quarters Impact Weapon is a great use of force option that allows the officer to bridge the gap between less lethal and deadly force.”

- Rob Boschen

Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

“This was by far the most instructive defensive tactics course I have ever attended. The techniques are simple for even the most novice students to learn the techniques.”

- George Jones

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

“Instruction was well paced. Saw what other agencies are doing and what the Instructors techniques were suggested. Nice to see new techniques and the Talon Close Quarters Impact Weapon.”

- Katya Jocobi

Boca Raton Police Department

