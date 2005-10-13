TAC II Two-Stage Rotating Target System Provides Precision Timed Target Presentation Platform for Firearms Training and Practice

TAC II Target System complete with wireless remote, antenna, rechargeable battery and charger, and a comprehensive operating manual

Pagosa Springs, Colorado - Elite Target Systems has developed a portable, selfcontained turning target system. The system simultaneously presents or hides two silhouette targets to the firing line through the use of a wireless remote control with a range of up to 1000’, and an innovative dual target drive train, with an intuitive user interface. The firing line challenges presented at the best professional firearms training facilities are now available for law enforcement, commercial, and personal use.

The TAC II is a wireless, microprocessor controlled, battery operated, compact, and portable twostage turning target system that can operate anywhere, indoors or out. It was developed to address the need for a challenging “response-time critical” target presentation system for tactical training, intense practice and competition, with commercial service durability in mind. Its remote control interface allows flexible, but easy, creation of user-defined routines to generate precisely timed repetitive scenarios or randomly timed target presentation sequences that will constantly vary. Each routine can present the pair of targets to the firing line twice for such training and practice scenarios as tactical reloads and after-action drills. The TAC II will remain steadfast in winds up to 30 mph, yet will collapse into a package 60” long x 8.5” high x 6.5” deep, and weighs only 26 pounds.

The TAC II is constructed of high-strength aluminum extrusions precision manufactured to close tolerances. To ensure that maintenance is kept to a minimum the system is assembled using stainless steel fasteners and durable TIG welding. The TAC II is shipped complete with a wireless remote, antenna, rechargeable battery and charger, lubricant and a comprehensive operating manual.

The TAC II Target System will make the challenge of limited presentation time target training and practice available to smaller law enforcement agencies, indoor and outdoor commercial shooting ranges, clubs, and for private use. The ability to easily set routines that are repetitive or constantly changing will strengthen training techniques, and decrease the user’s time necessary to respond with accuracy. With its 1000’ range(under ideal conditions), active sniper practice/training is now a reality.

Elite Target Systems was formed with the express purpose of developing, designing, and manufacturing innovative products in support of law enforcement training, individual and team practice, and competitive shooting. We have 25 years experience in new product development, manufacturing, marketing and sales.