Grafix Shoppe Announces Design of the Month

The Maumee Police Department has been selected as the graphic design of the month by Grafix Shoppe. Grafix Shoppe worked with Maumee PD in 2008 to help create a new updated look for the police deptartment using the ULT-2123 design and we incorporated their custom patch into the design. The Maumee Police Division with 44 sworn officers is a partnership with the community and is committed to providing quality professional public service. They strive to prevent crime and enforce laws fairly with integrity and respect for all persons to provide a safe community in which to live and work.

About Grafix Shoppe

Grafix Shoppe is the nation’s premier designer and manufacturer of vehicle graphics for public safety. We have dozens of original, contemporary designs for law enforcement, fire apparatus & staff vehicles and ambulances. Any design can be customized to your specs. Want to customize one of our law enforcement designs on your computer and see the result? Try our customization engine. Or, scan our photo galleries for ideas. When you’re done looking, give us a call!