Grafix Shoppe Announces June Design of the Month

Eagan, MN - The Grafix Shoppe worked with Rick Nichols of the Canton Police Department in Ill. for June’s Design of the Month.

The Canton Police Department refreshed their current vehicle design by adding a white stripe from Grafix Shoppe’s ULT-2148 design and incorporated it into their existing lettering. The Grafix Shoppe was excited to outfit the Canton Police Department’s vehicles and is always appreciative of the opportunity to be creative for a good cause.

About The Grafix Shoppe

The Grafix Shoppe was founded in 1988 and is currently based in Eagan, Minn. They serve the law enforcement, retail graphics, event marketing and commercial vehicle markets. For more information visit www.GrafixShoppe.com.