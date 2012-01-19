Grafix Shoppe Introduces New High Definition Badge Decals

Grafix Shoppe, national designer and manufacturer of contemporary graphics for law enforcement vehicles has recently introduced a new line of High Definition Badge Decals. Here are just a few examples, check out all the available HD Badges at www.grafixshoppe.com. Grafix Shoppe can also produce custom digital photo badge decals. Mail us your department’s actual badge and we will create a high resolution photo badge decal. See examples of photo badge decals at our website or contact your Grafix Shoppe sales representative for more information.

