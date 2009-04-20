Grafix Shoppe Vehicle Markings Now Available in “Stealth” Versions

Grafix Shoppe, national designer and manufacturer of contemporary graphics for law enforcement vehicles recently announced that all of the designs in their extensive product line are now available as “stealth” graphics.

• Squads are fully marked, but have low-profile (“stealth”) appearance during the day because the graphic film closely matches the vehicle’s body color.

• Stealth kits are made of reflective film and are highly visible at night.

• Any of Grafix Shoppe design can be made into a stealth version. Sales reps are available to help inquiring agencies select the reflective film that best matches their vehicle color.

Grafix Shoppe can be reached at 888-683-9665 or www.grafixshoppe.com.