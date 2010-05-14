Municipal Graphics Supplies Multiple Departments with New Designs for Police Cruisers

Municipal graphics recently supplied multiple police departments with new designs for their cruisers. This included a new subdued design for the Special Operations unit for the Attleboro, MA Police Department and a new design for the Wareham, Massachusetts’ 2010 Chargers. Take a look at some of the cruiser makeovers below.



Attleboro, MA Police Dept. - New design for Special Operations Unit:



Wareham, Massachusetts - Cruiser makeover for 2010 Chargers:

