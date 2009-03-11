ICOP Shipping New ICOP 20/20 Vision™

Latest ICOP Innovation Works through Law Enforcement Vehicle Laptops

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – March 11, 2009 – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), announced today that it is now shipping the ICOP 20/20 VISION™, ICOP’s latest addition to its growing portfolio of digital in-car video solutions for law enforcement. ICOP is an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions.

Following its successful debut at the 115th Annual IACP (International Association of Chiefs of Police) Conference and Exposition, ICOP initiated a nationwide pre-launch marketing campaign. Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP, stated, “The ICOP 20/20 VISION is an important differentiated product, quickly gaining distinction as the premier digital surveillance solution for law enforcement.”

With ICOP 20/20 VISION, law enforcement agencies worldwide have the ability to integrate the robust functionality of the award-winning ICOP Model 20/20®-W into their existing Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs), the laptops in law enforcement vehicles. With flexible installation options that are easy to deploy, the ICOP 20/20 VISION delivers full, high performance, digital video recording capabilities controlled through an officer’s MDT via keyboard or touch screen interface.

In addition, the ICOP 20/20 VISION will continue operating even when the MDT does not – continuing to record if the MDT suffers a power loss or computing system failure. Further, the ICOP 20/20 VISION provides the ability to initiate recording via quick keys, touch screen or button trigger in addition to automatic recording through configurable triggers.

Full audio and video is provided to the laptop or other external audio input, as desired. The ICOP 20/20 VISION also enables complete variable video window resizing, experiences no noticeable video image delay, and is fully compatible with Windows XP and Vista operating systems.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICOP) protects people, assets and profits through its surveillance and communications solutions for the public and private sectors. The ICOP Model 20/20®-W is the leading digital in-car video system for law enforcement. The ICOP 20/20 VISION™ integrates the award-winning, robust functionality of the ICOP Model 20/20-W into the existing Mobile Data Terminal, or laptop, installed in a law enforcement vehicle. ICOP DVMS™ and ICOP iVAULT MMS™ (enterprise) server software solutions store and manage video files. The ICOP Model 4000™ mobile digital video system records video from transit and school buses, and rail. ICOP LIVE™ delivers real-time situational awareness from mobile or fixed cameras (live video to a first responder vehicle and/or to headquarters), helping to optimize the outcome of a crisis. www.ICOP.com (GSA Contractor)