ICOP To Sponsor 2nd Annual Kansas City Guns ‘n Hoses Fight Night

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Company will once again serve as a proud corporate sponsor of the Kansas City Guns ‘N Hoses Fight Night, to be held November 18, 2006 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. A sell-out crowd of over 3000 fans and supporters are expected.

Guns ‘N Hoses is an amateur boxing show featuring law enforcement officers versus firefighters from the Missouri counties of Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platt; and the Kansas counties of Johnson, Wyandotte and Miami. All bouts will be supervised by USA Boxing, which is the national governing body of amateur boxing in the United States. Seventyfive percent of the proceeds raised from the event will go to S.A.F.E. (The Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund), which exists to serve the families of law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel in the Kansas City metropolitan area who have perished in the line of duty. The remaining twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go to support local amateur boxing programs to help prevent juvenile delinquency in local communities.

“As a proud corporate citizen of the local community and a Company firmly committed to serving the advanced surveillance needs of the national law enforcement industry, ICOP is pleased to once again sponsor this very worthy event,” stated Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP Digital.