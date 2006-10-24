Space And Safety Concerns Led Bellevue Police Department To Select ICOP Digital

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR Newswire) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP; NYSE Arca: ICOP), an industryleading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Bellevue Police Department in Nebraska has selected the ICOP Model 20/20 for deployment in its patrol fleet.

Captain Herb Evers of the Bellevue Police Department noted, “Like many law enforcement agencies looking to adopt digital in-car video, we tested a number of competing systems currently on the market. Because we already have mobile data systems installed in our vehicles, we knew that adding yet another piece of equipment posed certain space constraints and safety issues for us. Of the digital systems we evaluated, only the ICOP Model 20/20 provided for quick and easy installation in the dash, virtually eliminating all space and safety concerns we had about equipment obstructing our officers’ view.”