WatchGuard Video Listed in Dallas 100

Dallas’ Top 100 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

Allen, TX - WatchGuard Video, the world’s leading manufacturer of in-car video systems for law enforcement, was honored to be listed at number 76 on the Dallas 100™ published by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. The Dallas 100™ Awards annually identifies fast growing, privately held companies that meet a number of criteria based on legal status, location, sales history, credit report, and character. This is the first year that WatchGuard Video was considered for inclusion on the list.

“We are honored to be publicly recognized for our consistent growth”, said Robert Vanman, President and CEO of WatchGuard Video. “Now that WatchGuard recently entered the server-based market segment with our new, breakthrough WatchGuard® 4RE™ HD Wireless In-Car Video product line, we are expecting dramatic growth in 2011.”

Year-over-Year Growth

WatchGuard Video is enjoying its 6th consecutive year of growth. The overwhelming success of the WatchGuard DV- 1 DVD-based In-Car Video system has established WatchGuard as the top manufacturer of in-car video for the law enforcement industry. With over 25,000 units in operation, 1-in-4 systems sold in the US today is a WatchGuard system. With the launch of its newest product, the WatchGuard 4RE HD, WatchGuard is poised to claim an even larger market share in 2011.

Recent Move to New Facility

WatchGuard recently relocated to a new facility in Allen, Texas to better accommodate its growth. Expanding from two smaller facilities to one large, 65,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate over 100 additional employees, this new facility will house all departments including Engineering, Manufacturing, Sales, and Customer Service.

About WatchGuard Video

Founded in 2002, WatchGuard Video has become the worldwide leader of law enforcement in-car video systems. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, the company staffs the industry’ s largest Research and Development department and has invested $20 million specifically into the development of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement. The company’s new WatchGuard 4RE HD product is currently in production and is now available for demonstration and evaluation.